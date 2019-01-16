DIAL to levy X-ray baggage charges between Rs 110 to Rs 880 from Feb 1

operator will start levying ranging from Rs 110 to Rs 880 per aircraft flying on domestic routes from next month.

For international flights, the charge would be $209.55 for wide-body planes and $149.33 for narrow-body aircraft, according to an order.

With the decision, flying out from the would have to shell out up to Rs 50 as airlines are expected to pass on the

In a four-page order dated January 10, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) said that can levy from February 1.

An airline official said X-ray baggage charges would be passed on to passengers.

"A passenger -- who takes a domestic flight -- is unlikely to pay more than Rs 5 as 'X-ray baggage charge'. On an international flight, the per passenger charge would be not more than Rs 50," a source said.

Assuming that a wide-body plane has more than 300 seats, the additional charge per passenger would be not more than Rs 50.

On domestic routes, the charge would be Rs 110 for a plane with up to 25 seats and Rs 220 for an aircraft having 26-50 seats.

The charge would be Rs 495 for planes with 51-100 seats, Rs 770 for 101-200 seater aircraft and the amount would be Rs 880 for those having more than 200 seats.

Taking into account the charges and number of seats, each passenger would have to shell out a marginal amount that is less than Rs 5.

" will bill airlines the X-ray baggage charges per domestic and international flight as per the order from February 1, 2019. This will not be billed to passengers through airlines rather it would be cost to airlines only," a DIAL spokesperson said.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a consortium that is majority-owned by the GMR group.