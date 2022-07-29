JUST IN

DLF's Q1 net profit up 39% at Rs 470 cr; total income rises 22%
Top headlines: HDFC Q1 net rises 22%; IOC posts Rs 1,993-cr net loss in Q1
Stride Pharma Science Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 163 cr, revenue grows 36.6%
Sun Pharma Q1 net up 43% to Rs 2,061 crore on specialty sales, India biz
Cipla Q1 net profit dips marginally to Rs 706 cr; revenue falls 2%
NTPC Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 3,978 cr; total income rises 43%
IOC posts net loss of Rs 1,993 cr in Q1 on fuel discounts, higher costs
Sony sees 3% rise in profit despite waning interest in video games
Zydus Wellness net profit rises 4.75% in second qtr to Rs 137.01 cr
HDFC Q1 profit jumps 22% YoY to Rs 3,669 crore, misses estimates
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Top headlines: HDFC Q1 net rises 22%; IOC posts Rs 1,993-cr net loss in Q1

Business Standard

DLF's Q1 net profit up 39% at Rs 470 cr; total income rises 22%

DLF's total income rose to Rs 1,516 cr in the first quarter from Rs 1,242 cr in the year-ago period

Topics
DLF

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
DLF, residential, property real estate

Realty major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 469.57 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to better sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 337.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,516.28 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,242.27 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF is the largest real estate company in terms of market capitalisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on DLF

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 17:35 IST

`
.