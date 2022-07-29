DLF's Q1 net profit up 39% at Rs 470 cr; total income rises 22%

Realty major Ltd on Friday reported a 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 469.57 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to better sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 337.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,516.28 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,242.27 crore in the year-ago period.

is the largest real estate company in terms of market capitalisation.

