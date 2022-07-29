JUST IN

NTPC Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 3,978 cr; total income rises 43%

In the June quarter, NTPC's gross power generation was at 86.88 billion units compared to 71.74 billion units in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
State-owned NTPC on Friday posted a more than 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,977.77 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher income.

The consolidated net profit of the company in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021 was at Rs 3,443.72 crore, according to a filing to BSE.

Its total income rose to Rs 43,560.72 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 30,390.60 crore in the same period of the last year.

The expenses stood at Rs 38,399.33 crore in the latest June quarter compared to Rs 26,691.49 crore in the year-ago period.

In the June quarter, NTPC's gross power generation was at 86.88 billion units compared to 71.74 billion units in the same period a year ago.

Domestic coal supply for its plants in the latest quarter under review stood at 51.24 million tonnes, up from 45.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Its coal production (from captive mines) in the June quarter stood at 4.10 million tonnes, up from 2.46 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

Coal imports of the firm rose to 4.33 million tonnes in the three months ended June from 0.47 million tonnes earlier.

Average power tariff of the company was Rs 4.57 per unit in April-June 2022 period compared to Rs 3.73 per unit in the same period a year ago.

NTPC is the country's largest power utility with an installed capacity of 69,134.20 MW, including joint ventures.

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 16:10 IST

