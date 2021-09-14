Enfinity Global, CarVal Investors sign $300 million loan facility

-
Renewable energy solutions platform Enfinity Global and CarVal Investors have entered into a USD 300 million loan facility to fund Enfinity's three gigawatts of renewable energy projects.
As per the estimates of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), a USD 131 trillion investment will be required to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
We are very pleased to have CarVal as a partner in our journey. Together we have designed a $300 million facility that aligns sustainable investment guidelines with the execution capabilities required to be a leader in the net zero carbon economy, Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global said.
Enfinity Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a global renewable energy solutions platform focused on developing, financing, building, operating and owning renewables.
With offices across the US, Europe, and Asia, the company develops energy solutions to help achieve a zero-carbon footprint and enable a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide.
CarVal Investors is a global alternative investment manager focused on credit-intensive assets and market inefficiencies.
It has approximately USD 10 billion in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets.
