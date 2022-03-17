European consumer electronics firm Thomson eyes 10% market share in India

-
European consumer electronics firm Thomson on Thursday announced a range of air conditioners in India with an aim to capture 10 per cent market share.
With the launch of its four models in the Cool Pro Max Aseries, Thomson ACs will be available in fixed-speed and inverter segments, with the capacity of 1 tonne and 1.5-tonne each.
Available on Flipkart, starting March 22, Thomson ACs will be up for grabs at an introductory offer prices starting Rs 26,490.
"We are very eager about this launch and introducing Thomson ACs to the Indian market with our strategic partner Flipkart. In five years, Thomson will be investing 500 crore in home appliances alone and by the end of three years we plan to achieve 10 per cent of the online AC market," Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Platsronics Pvt. Ltds.(SPPL) and India Brand Licensee of Thomson said in a statement.
The company plans to achieve this indigenisation in view of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by the government for ACs, which has encouraged it to invest and create a reliable component ecosystem.
"We are very aggressively looking at India's home appliance segment as this is one of the fastest-growing industries. Globally an average penetration of air conditioner segment is 30 per cent as compared to India's at a meagre 4 per cent. This gives us a huge pitch of opportunity to play at," he added.
The new ACs feature auto restart which ensures that the ACs automatically turns back and start its operations as per the earlier used settings; soon after a power cut.They also come with a self diagnosis feature, with this in case of occurrence of any fault during the operation, the AC will display an error code, for quick diagnosis and to protect the machine from any damage.
