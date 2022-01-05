TCL Electronics announces its first laptop 'TCL Book 14 Go' at CES 2022

-
Consumer electronics brand TCL has officially announced its first laptop 'TCL Book 14 Go' offering a Snapdragon 7c chipset and Windows 11 support.
The TCL Book 14 Go is priced at $349 and it is expected to be available for purchase in Q2, 2022. At the moment, there are no details on its sale dates in different regions, reports GizmoChina.
In terms of specifications, the TCL Book 14 Go sports a 14.1-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 268 pixels resolution.
The laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a stereo speaker setup and a 720p webcam for video calls and meetings.
In terms of portability, the laptop measures 14 mm (0.55") thick and weighs 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs). TCL says it is the thinnest in its price range.
There are two USB- ports, actually, both support charging, but one also offers DisplayPort. There is also a regular USB-A for your older accessories.
In addition, it also has Wi-Fi 5 with 2A-2 MIMO support and features a 3.5mm audio jack.
The device supports 25W fast charging with the bundled fast charger in the box. It has 4G, a SIM card tray, and Bluetooth v5.1.
