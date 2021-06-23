Ex-Infosys CEO to head task force to help govt in bringing major reforms

-
ALSO READ
S D Shibulal again buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 crore from wife
From Andhra Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, state bureaucracy becomes top heavy
Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
Lucknow Univ launches Karmayogi Scheme to offer part-time jobs to students
S D Shibulal again buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 crore via open mkt
-
Former Infosys CEO S D Shibu Lal was on Wednesday appointed chairperson of a three-member task force formed to help the government in bringing major bureaucratic reforms through its ambitious "Mission Karmayogi".
Besides Lal who is founder of ShikshaLokam and founder and ex-CEO of Infosys Limited, Govind Iyer, Consultant at global management consulting group Egon Zehnder, and Pankaj Bansal, Co-founder and Group CEO of HR tech company PeopleStrong, will be part of the task force, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Adil Zainulbhai, chairman designate, Capacity Building Commission, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will be a special invitee to the discussions of the task force, it said.
The Centre has recently approved the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building - Mission Karmayogi' to effect a transformational shift from rule based training to role-based capacity development of all civil services in the country so as to enhance citizen experience for government services and improve availability of competent work force.
To effectively roll out this competency driven mission, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely Karmayogi Bharat, would be set up as a not-for-profit company, the order said. It will be set up under section 8 of Companies Act, 2013 as a 100% government-owned entity.
The SPV will be responsible to deliver and manage design, implement, enhance and manage a digital platform and infrastructure, manage and deliver competency assessment services, and manage governance of telemetry data and ensure provision of monitoring and evaluation, it said.
It has been decided to constitute a task force comprising leading experts to draw a clear road map for the guidance and operationalisation of the Karmayogi Bharat', the SPV, the order said.
The task force will be free to constitute working groups, co-opt additional members/experts/special invitees, and consult national and international leaders in the field, it said.
The task force shall submit its recommendations on organisational structure for the SPV aligning its vision, mission and functions; policy frameworks for HR, compensation, IT, procurement and oversight functions, and staffing plans for top management including board members and key personnel with panels of potential candidates.
The task force is expected to complete its work within a period of six months from the date of its constitution and submit its recommendations in the form of periodic/interim reports in respect of various terms assigned to it, the Personnel Ministry order said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU