JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Theft-proof ideas? Citi takes plagiarism test in spat with Matheno Films
Business Standard

Facebook to consolidate payment tools across its apps with Facebook Pay

Facebook Pay will begin rolling out on Facebook and Messenger this week in the United States

Reuters 

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram continue have more obvious political content coming from political parties

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it was launching Facebook Pay, a service that will help consolidate payments tools across its social media platforms including Whatsapp and Instagram.

The company said the service allows users to send money or making a payment, while giving them an option to add a PIN or use biometrics on their smartphones including touch or face ID for security.

Facebook said the service will collect user information such as payment method, date, billing and contact details when a transaction is made and that it would use the data to show targeted advertisements to users.

Facebook Pay will begin rolling out on Facebook and Messenger this week in the United States, the social media giant in a blog post.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 23:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU