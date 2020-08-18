From billion downloads to global backlash, TikTok's journey in pics

While springs went well for TikTok, hitting 2 billion downloads globally and appointing former Walt Disney streaming chief Kevin Mayer as its chief executive, things turned topsy-turvy by June.



In early June, European Union regulators begin to scrutinize TikTok's practices after the Netherlands' data protection commission decided to open an investigation into the company's policies to protect children's data.



Days later, after a deadly border conflict between India and China, India banned TikTok along with dozens of other Chinese apps citing security concerns.Later on, Trump suggests a TikTok ban could be deployed to punish China for the outbreak of the coronavirus.However, in August, Microsoft announces it is exploring a purchase of TikTok's U.S., Canadian, Australian and New Zealand services.Days later, issues executive order banning transactions with TikTok and ByteDance, starting in 45 days. After that, President Trump orders ByteDance to divest its interest in TikTok's U.S. operations within 90 days.