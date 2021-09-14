FSSAI suspends licences of 15 food business operators in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
FSSAI asks states to ban blending of mustard oil with other cooking oil
Explained: How RBI's tough new rules impact the audit companies
CBI carries out search in parts J-K over alleged arms licence scam
UAE bans IndiGo flights till Aug 24 over Covid test rule for passengers
Sebi appoints forensic auditor to vet financial statements of Suzlon Energy
-
Food safety watchdog FSSAI has suspended the licences of 15 food business operators in Kerala as they failed to comply with the requisite mandatory safety audits despite repeated reminders.
To strengthen the food safety surveillance system, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed carrying out of audits of Food Business Operators (FBOs) through private auditing agencies.
In a statement on Tuesday, the regulator said that even after repeated intimation and issuance of improvement notices twice, the 15 FBOs belonging to the Kerala region have not conducted any third-party food safety audits.
"Non-compliance of mandatory audits by above FBOs in high risk food business operations has been viewed seriously and their FSSAI licence has been suspended with effect from September 13 fore-noon by Central Designated Officer, Kerala & Lakshadweep in accordance with section 32 (2) of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 rules and regulations made thereunder," the statement said.
The FBOs are spread across Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kannur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Palakkad.
These include Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel & Spa, Thiruvananthapuram; Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd, Kannur; and Kovalam Resort Pvt Ltd, The Leela Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram.
The Food Safety and Standards (Food Safety Auditing) Regulations, 2018, mandate annual third-party food safety audits of food businesses falling under six high risk categories by an FSSAI-recognised agency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU