Gati-KWE to set up 150,000 sq ft surface transhipment centre in Delhi

Gati-KWE, an Allcargo Group company, today announced that it will launch Surface Centre (STC) in Delhi, in June this year, spread over 150,000 square feet area.

To build the facility, Gati-KWE has taken up space at Allcargo Logistics’ 1.8 million sq. ft. logistics park at Farukh Nagar, the company said in its release today.

Located on Western Peripheral Expressway in Delhi, the tech-enabled STC will offer superior transit time, accuracy in cargo delivery and high locational advantage of access to all major national highways.

The company also has plans to come up with four more STCs in the near future.

Apart from consolidating Gati-KWE’s logistics operations on the outskirts to decongest the city, the STC adheres to the green belt requirement.

The facility has been conceptualised to achieve economy of scale and provide unparalleled customer service.

It will have the capacity to process cargo for short-haul deliveries in North India and long-haul movements across the country.

“We are setting up our largest STC in because the region has been witnessing robust economic growth. The advanced express logistics infrastructure at the facility with enhanced operational efficiency, productivity and throughput will emerge as a key enabler of economic growth in that region. The STC will have the capability to process and transport a massive volume of cargo thanks to the technology integration in the operations and time-defined short-haul and long-haul connectivity,” the release quoted Bala Aghoramurthy, deputy managing director at Ltd as saying.

Gati-KWE’s STC in will benefit its customers by offering express trucking routes across the country to facilitate faster cargo movement and improved transit time.

Gati-KWE is also working towards building competence for enabling short-haul movement from the Farukh Nagar STC to Delhi/NCR and the entire North India so that its customers from far south or north-east will be able to transport goods to North India in record time.

The facility has been designed to process cargo loads of almost 100 trucks a day.

The tech-enabled, automated and paperless process will see significant reduction in dwell time including the time taken for loading, unloading and moving cargo to the final destinations.

The tech-powered and artificial intelligence-driven round-the-clock vehicle tracking system at the STC will offer real-time updates and forecasting to facilitate informed, real-time decisions for unloading and sorting of cargo.

The technology backbone also uses deep analytics which guides trucks to take the best possible routes while entering the facility as well as leaving the premises for completing deliveries to the final destinations.

The express logistics facility also offers a user-friendly online interface through which Gati-KWE’s express logistics customers can raise queries and get regular updates on the movement of their consignments. The STC is equipped with multimodal transportation, catering to customers across industries. It is also equipped with all the essential amenities for truck drivers like washrooms, rest areas and cafeterias and residential facilities.

In keeping with its thrust towards sustainable operations and concern for the environment, Gati-KWE has designed the STC, complying with the environmental norms. Numerous measures like rainwater harvesting, use of natural light to the extent possible, energy-saving processes, etc. enable conscious and careful use of resources.