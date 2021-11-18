Go Fashion IPO subscribed 6.87 times on second day of subscription

-
ALSO READ
Google Play cuts subscription fee from 30% to 15% starting Jan 1, 2022
Important days and dates in July 2021: List of national, international days
Apple to launch Podcast in-app subscription pogramme on June 15 globally
Markets Today: Understanding the risks before investing in Nykaa IPO
Dodla Dairy IPO subscribed 1.40 times on first day of subscription
-
The initial public offer of Go Fashion (India) Limited, which owns women's wear brand Go Colors, was subscribed 6.87 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday.
The Rs 1,013.6-crore IPO received bids for 5,55,12,051 shares against 80,79,491 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 24.64 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 3.24 times and non-institutional investors 2.30 times.
The initial public offer of Go Fashion (India) Limited was fully subscribed within hours of opening on Wednesday.
The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,878,389 equity shares.
The price range for the offer, which would conclude on November 22, is at Rs 655-690 per share.
Markets will remain closed on Friday on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'.
Go Fashion (India) Ltd on Tuesday raised a little over Rs 456 crore from anchor investors.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund the roll-out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand 'Go Colors'. Its bottom-wear products, including churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, Patiala, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers and jeggings are sold across multiple categories such as ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, and types of denim.
JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, and ICICI Securities are the managers of the offer.
The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU