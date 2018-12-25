GoAir boosts service to Phuket, starts daily flights from 3 Indian cities

-
ALSO READ
GoAir international ops launch in Oct, first flight on Mumbai-Phuket route
GoAir flight to Europe? Airline mulls wide-body aircraft, long-haul routes
GoAir starts 3-day sale; offers flight tickets starting from Rs 1099
Starting December 9, GoAir will connect Bengaluru with Phuket, Male
Pune-bound GoAir flight returns to Bengaluru due to technical snag
-
Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Monday said that it has enhanced its operations to Phuket with the launch of daily direct flights from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.
According to the airline, it expanded the services effective December 22.
"At the beginning GoAir started two direct flights per week to Phuket from Delhi, three direct flights per week to Phuket from Mumbai and Bengaluru," the airine said in a statement on Monday.
"By the end of 2019 the airline will further expand its network by connecting 7 more Indian cities to Phuket."
The airline had recently commenced direct flights from India to Phuket.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU