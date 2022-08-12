Godrej Industries Q1 profit up 38% at Rs 258 cr; revenue rises 39%

on Friday reported 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 257.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 185.99 crore for April-June period a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was Rs 4,024.55 crore in the quarter as against Rs 2,890.49 crore.

Total expenses were at Rs 3,967.54 crore as compared with Rs 2,945.53 crore a year ago.

Shares of on Friday settled at Rs 466.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.94 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)