Flights going almost full, we are seeing healthy returns: Virgin Atlantic
Business Standard

GST anti-profiteering watchdog NAA imposes Rs 90-crore fine on Nestle

"The amount of Rs 73 crore shall be deposited within the next three months from the date of passing this order," the order said

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

The goods and services tax (GST) profiteering watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 90 crore on fast-moving consumer goods giant Nestle for not passing on the benefit of rate reduction to consumers.

The national anti-profiteering authority (NAA) noted that the methodology adopted by Nestle to pass on GST rate-cut benefit was ‘illogical, arbitrary, and illegal, which has resulted in unfairness and inequality while passing on the benefit of tax reduction’. Nestle, the maker of Maggi, KitKat, Munch, and Nescafe, had already deposited Rs 16 crore in the consumer welfare fund ...

First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 00:07 IST

