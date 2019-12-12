GST anti-profiteering watchdog NAA imposes Rs 90-crore fine on Nestle

The goods and services tax (GST) profiteering watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 90 crore on fast-moving consumer goods giant Nestle for not passing on the benefit of rate reduction to consumers.

The national anti-profiteering authority (NAA) noted that the methodology adopted by Nestle to pass on GST rate-cut benefit was ‘illogical, arbitrary, and illegal, which has resulted in unfairness and inequality while passing on the benefit of tax reduction’. Nestle, the maker of Maggi, KitKat, Munch, and Nescafe, had already deposited Rs 16 crore in the consumer welfare fund ...