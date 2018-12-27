HDFC group most valuable domestic biz house, overtakes Tatas in m-cap

Financial services conglomerate group has become the most valuable business house in the country, surpassing Tatas, with the cumulative market valuation of its five surging Rs 10.40 trillion.

While group has five listed firms - Ltd, HDFC Bank, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Gruh Finance Ltd and HDFC Asset Management Company- have nearly 30 on the bourses.

At close of trade Thursday, the combined market valuation of five firms stood at Rs 10.40 trillion on

HDFC Bank with a of Rs 5.72 trillion is the country's third most valuable firm after TCS (Rs 7.16 trillion) and RIL (Rs 7.09 trillion).

HDFC has a market cap of Rs 3.3 trillion, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Rs 788.24 billion, HDFC Asset Management Company Rs 315.40 billion and Gruh Finance Ltd Rs 228.86 billion.

As many as 22 Tata group firms have a combined market valuation of Rs 10.38 trillion, as per data available on Thursday.

HDFC group had on July 10 this year saw the of its listed firms cross Rs 10 trillion mark.

Shares of Gruh Finance Ltd went up by 1.45 per cent, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company rose by 1.47 per cent, HDFC Asset Management Company gained 1.12 per cent and HDFC climbed 0.63 per cent, while HDFC Bank declined 0.67 per cent on

The flagship HDFC Ltd has been in business for the last four decades, HDFC Bank has been in business for 25 years and HDFC Standard Life for 20 years. Gruh Finance Ltd is also in business for 30 years.