Hindustan Unilever aims to achieve 100% plastic waste collection in 2021

FMCG major HUL on Friday said it will achieve 100 per cent plastic waste collection from 2021 onwards as it will collect and process more plastic packaging waste than the plastic in packaging used by it.

The company will enable processing of over one lakh tonnes of post-consumer plastic waste through collection from more than 100 towns across India, said HUL in a statement.

HUL has partnered with various organisations for the collection of plastic waste including Saahas, Carpe, Recykal, Planet Savers, RaddiConnect, Geoycle, Ramky Enviro, it added.

Through its partners and with support from Municipal Corporations, the company has reached out to housing societies and commercial establishments to improve the collection of plastic waste.

The company is also working in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the international organisation Xynteo.

Commenting on the development, HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said: "We believe that this is a collective responsibility, and each stakeholder needs to play an active role in managing plastic waste to fulfil the vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

