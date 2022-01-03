Hindustan Zinc integrated metal production rises 11% in third quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc board meeting to consider interim dividend for FY22 deferred
Hindustan Zinc net profit rises 46% to Rs 1,983 cr in Q1 on higher volumes
Vedanta says total production at Zinc International rises 62% in Q1
Hindustan Zinc to invest $1 bn to replace diesel vehicles with battery EVs
SC to CBI: register case in disinvestment matter of Hindustan Zinc in 2002
-
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday reported an 11 per cent rise in integrated metal production at 2,61,000 tonnes in the third quarter of this fiscal, supported by better plant and mined metal availability and improved operating parameters.
The company's integrated metal production stood at 2,35,000 tonnes in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.
Integrated zinc production was at 214,000 tonnes, up 17 per cent as compared to Q3 FY'21.
Refined lead production was at 47,000 tonnes in the third quarter of FY'22, down 10 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.
Mined metal production rose 3 per cent to 2,52,000 tonnes on account of higher ore production at Sindesar Khurd and Zawar mines and higher feed grade at Rampura Agucha, supported by improvement in recovery, partly offset by lower ore metal grade, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU