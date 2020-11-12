Hudco net profit declines 37% to Rs 457 crore in September quarter

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Thursday reported a 37 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 457.25 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 725.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 1,865.50 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal as against Rs 2,053.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

