Hyundai Motor retail sales grow 28% YoY during Navratra to 26,068 units

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its retail sales grew by 28 per cent during the nine day period of Navratra, including Dusshera.
HMIL has retailed 26,068 units which is growth of 28 per cent compared to last year.
The festive season across the country has officially commenced from the nine-day period and will last up till the New Year's Day.
Bands across sectors traditionally see a higher up-tick in sales during this period.
This year, the season assumes significance as it can trigger healthy, sustainable demand leading to an economic revival.
The higher seasonal sales have come after the Covid-19 pandemic massively dented the sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
