ICICI Bank, UK's Santander sign MoU to ease corporate banking at both ends

-
ALSO READ
Santander pledges profitability growth after earnings beat
ICICI Bank may become 'super banktech'; analysts see 37% upside post Q3 nos
Analysts see 42% upside in ICICI Bank on market share gain, credit growth
Govt signs MoU with Alliance Air Aviation to boost tourism in India
Diversity improves but it's still a man's world at top of Europe's banks
-
One of India's leading private sector banks, ICICI Bank, on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Santander bank in Britain in a pact aimed at facilitating the banking requirements of corporates operating across both countries.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ICICI and Santander UK Plc, signed in Mumbai, is designed to establish a framework of partnership between the banks to meet the financial service requirements of corporate customers operating within the India-UK corridor.
ICICI Bank said it will provide banking solutions across trade, cross-border payments, supply chain, treasury solutions and retail banking to the UK corporates operating in India and Santander UK will support Indian corporates and new age businesses for their banking requirements in the UK.
Historically, India and UK have strong bilateral relations and India has been a preferred foreign investment destination for UK businesses. UK ranks amongst the top 10 countries investing in India, said Sriram H Iyer, Head of the International Banking Group who signed the MoU on behalf of ICICI Bank.
This MoU helps to provide seamless banking services for corporates in the UK-India corridor. With our wide network, industry-first digital offerings, and comprehensive suite of corporate ecosystem banking, we are confident that ICICI Bank will support Santander UK and help its customers grow their business in India, and make India one of their key markets, he said.
The partnership is aimed at serving the banking needs of the corporate ecosystem in the growing UK-India corridor, the banking executive noted.
According to official government statistics, the UK is the sixth-largest investor in India's economy, with cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of USD 31.7 billion and contributing 6 per cent to India's total FDI inflows. John Carroll, Head of International and Transactional Banking at Santander UK, said its pact with ICICI will help the bank support even more UK companies to realise their international ambitions in India.
ICICI Bank stands out as a pioneer in the Indian banking industry, bringing industry-first digital solutions as well as local expertise, client focused solutions and a tailored sectoral approach, said Carroll.
This is twinned with a shared belief in the power of our international ecosystems, which will support ambitious UK SMEs looking to succeed in India. Next month, we'll be launching our digital platform to help UK companies navigate their way through the unknown and sometimes daunting path to international expansion, he said.
We have already established a significant number of agreements with banks and other key trade facilitation experts worldwide but with India increasing in importance as a destination for UK businesses to explore, adding ICICI Bank and India to our ecosystem means we're now able to support even more UK companies to realise their international ambitions, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU