In pics: Why e-commerce firms may display 'country of origin' labels

The military stand-off in eastern Ladakh has turned Indian public sentiment against Chinese products. As a result, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has called e-commerce majors, including likes of Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm, for a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ‘displaying origin of the product’ on their platforms.

This follows the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform making it mandatory for its listed sellers to specify the country of origin while registering all new products on the portal.