In pics: Why e-commerce firms may display 'country of origin' labels

How things started
Outcomes of meeting
Seller-side issues
Experts’ opinion
However, the challenge is that the millions of existing products already listed on the e-commerce platforms don’t have those details and it would be a very “time consuming” process for the sellers to mark the country of origin for those products. However, for some products, this information is already available.
Besides, industry insiders said that supply chains are global in nature, there is no one country where products get made.
