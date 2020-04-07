India growth crucial for Torrent Pharma's health amid steep fall in volume

The Torrent Pharma stock had corrected 21 per cent from its February highs, before recovering lost ground, over the last couple of weeks. Among key concerns for the Street has been its domestic volume growth over the past year, regulatory worries, and valuations.

After its January numbers, analysts at Emkay Global pointed out the declining volume trend. “Torrent Pharma has now seen the fifth consecutive month of volume decline (9 per cent in January 2020). Though the company has managed to take price hikes, we believe this is not sustainable in the long term.” Praful ...