JUST IN
Amid layoff season, TCS to create 1,200 new jobs in US by end of 2024
Indian Oil Corp buys cargo of Russia's Sokol oil through a spot deal
Twitter creating bots, Koo won't charge money for verification: CEO
External commercial borrowing of India Inc may stay muted in FY23
NHPC board approves merger with subsidiary Jalpower Corporation
Zomato Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 251 crore as online orders jump
Google confirms bug in Fitbit app that counts inaccurate calories
OYO announces partnership to support solo female travel across India
Twitter alternative Mastodon gains maximum traction after Musk takeover
FMCG industry continues to witness consumption slowdown in Sept qtr: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Container Corporation of India Q2 net profit rises 20% to Rs 303.80 crore
Business Standard

Indian Oil Corp buys cargo of Russia's Sokol oil through a spot deal

The source said IOC did not participate in the Rosneft tender as the Russian company was asking for prepayment

Topics
Indian Oil | IOCL

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE 

Indian Oil Corp
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi | Photo: Reuters

By Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has purchased a cargo of Russia's Sokol oil for November delivery thorough a spot deal with a trading firm, a source familiar with the matter said.

The trader won the Sokol cargo at near parity with the Dubai benchmark in a recent tender floated by Russian oil giant Rosneft, the source said. IOC did not respond to Reuters email seeking comment.

Rosneft last month offered six cargoes of Sokol crude for loading in November to early December, signaling that output from the Sakhalin-1 project may be recovering following the departure of former operator Exxon Mobil Corp.

The source said IOC had purchased that cargo at about flat to a minor discount to Dubai on a delivered basis from a trader, one of those that became active in Russian oil after imposition of western sanctions against Moscow following its late-February invasion of Ukraine.

Crude oil tanker Eurodignity started its voyage from Yeosu port in South Korea on Tuesday for arrival at Paradip port on Nov. 23, trade flows data on Refinitiv showed.

The source said IOC did not participate in the Rosneft tender as the Russian company was asking for prepayment.

Normally cargoes of Sokol oil are first shipped from the De-Kastri terminal in Russia's Far East using ice-class vessels to South Korea, where they are then reloaded onto conventional tankers.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Oil

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 19:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.