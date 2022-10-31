JUST IN
Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan advises Elon Musk on changes at Twitter
ITC cooks up a storm, sets up 12 cloud kitchens and 48 brand outlets
Not confirmed by Twitter: IT minister on reports of verification badge fee
L&T Technology Services plans to hire 1,000 engineers in new Mysuru campus
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds
Tata Trusts CEO N Srinath retires, new chief to be announced soon
Yotta Infra to invest Rs 39,000 cr in UP in 5-7 yr in data centre business
How three young informants made tech giant Google cough up Rs 1,338 cr fine
boAt joins cult.fit to launch at-home workout programme to promote fitness
Most Indian firms still face key challenges towards net-zero goals: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,145 crore; revenue up 22%
Business Standard

Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan advises Elon Musk on changes at Twitter

"Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people," Krishnan said in a tweet

Topics
Sriram Krishnan | Twitter

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Sriram Krishnan, general partner at the top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) where he invests in early-stage consumer startups, has revealed that he is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion.

Musk has already started announcing changes at the platform, like expanding the 280-character limit, allowing lengthy videos, revamping account verification policies and more.

"Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people," Krishnan said in a tweet.

"I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen," he posted.

As an investor and advisor to many companies in a personal capacity, like Notion, Cameo, Coda, Scale.ai, SpaceX (Musk's space company), CRED, Khatabook and others, Krishnan led core consumer product teams at Twitter from 2017 till 2019.

He drove Twitter user growth to more than 20 per cent (YoY) growth in two years and launched several products, including a redesigned events experience.

He headed up core product teams, including home timeline, onboarding/new user experience, search, discovery, etc.

Krishnan has also created and oversaw various mobile ad products for both Snap and Facebook, including Snap's Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network, one of the largest networks in display advertising.

He is 'interested in the intersection of consumer tech and crypto'.

Krishnan also hosts a podcast with his wife where he covers tech and crypto.

On his LinkedIn profile, he says that "I'm a builder, engineer, Youtuber and venture capitalist. I invest in crypto/web3 as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. I previously had leadership roles running product and engineering at Twitter, Meta and Snap".

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sriram Krishnan

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.