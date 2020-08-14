JUST IN
IndiGo's Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight to start from August 19: Official

Private carrier IndiGo has decided to operate its Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight daily from August 19, director of the city airport D G Salve said

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

Private carrier IndiGo has

decided to operate its Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight daily from August 19, director of the city airport D G Salve said on Friday.

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown in late March had led to the suspension of domestic as well as international flights and services were partially restored only in May-end.

From June 19, a flight to New Delhi from Aurangabad was made operational by IndiGo three times a week, he said.

Another airline started a flight for Hyderabad from the central Maharashtra city last month which is operated four times a week, Salve said.

"An Air India flight is also operating for New Delhi twice a week," the airport director told PTI.

"There are no more confirmations from any airline about operating more flights from this month or next month. But IndiGo will operate a Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad flight on a daily basis from August 19," Salve said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 12:56 IST

