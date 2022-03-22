IndoSpace enhances presence in west with two logistics parks in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
IndoSpace commits Rs 1,000 cr for JV to build real estate, logistics parks
Mahindra Logistics' profit after tax declines 72% to Rs 5 cr in Dec quarter
Mahindra Logistics acquires last-mile delivery firm ZipZap for Rs 72 crore
35 multi-modal logistics parks to come up in India, says Nitin Gadkari
Multi-modal Logistics Parks: What they are and why they're needed
-
Industrial and logistics parks developer IndoSpace on Tuesday said it is enhancing its presence in the west region with investments in two significant projects near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Spread over 90 acres, these two facilities are located in Becharaji and Bavla in Gujarat.
The company did not disclose the quantum of investment in the two projects.
"After establishing a strong presence in Chakan (Pune) in the western region, we are excited to further strengthen our presence in Gujarat, which is today one of India's important industrial hubs, said Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman-Real Estate, Everstone Group.
IndoSpace is jointly promoted by Everstone Group, GLP and Realterm.
The location of the two facilities are ideal for the development of industrial, warehousing and logistics facilities, the company said, adding that the park in Becharaji is strategically located on the outskirts of the Mandal Becharaji Special Investment Region (MBSIR), adjacent to state highway SH-19, and accessible to both industrial and transit hubs.
The park in Bavla is in proximity to the Changodar-Bagodara industrial belts, on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway 47, offers Grade A infrastructure to many large and medium industrial and warehousing developments, it stated.
We aim at serving companies in the automotive (including Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and BEV batteries manufacturing), e-commerce, and retail industries. We plan to leverage on the manufacturing growth in the state and provide our world-class Grade A logistics infrastructure to customers across industries," Jaggi added.
Gujarat accounts for nearly a quarter of the country's exported goods, and many global industrial developers and major businesses have their headquarters in the park's vicinity.
In addition, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Toyota are a few automotive companies located around the parks, and therefore IndoSpace in Becharaji and Bavla are ideal for businesses across the sectors that are looking to expand and strengthen their presence in the state, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU