Int'l Women's Day: SpiceJet to operate 10 flights with all-women crew

on Tuesday said it will be operating a total of 10 flights with all-women crew to celebrate the International Women's Day.

Additionally, the flight dispatch offices at Delhi and Mumbai airports will also be operated by all-women staff, the airline's statement said.

The aforementioned 10 flights will be operated on the Hyderabad-Tirupati, Tirupati-Hyderabad, Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Gwalior-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Udaipur and Udaipur-Ahmedabad sectors, it said.

"Out of the total number of pilots at SpiceJet, around 14 per cent are women," it noted.

In a first of its kind initiative, the airline conducted an exclusive recruitment drive for women pilots for its and Bombardier Q400 fleet in March 2018, it stated.

International Women's Day is celebrated globally on March 8.

