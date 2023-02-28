JUST IN
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Biocon shares worth Rs 185 crore

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte on Tuesday bought shares of biopharmaceutical company Biocon for Rs 185 crore through an open market transaction

Topics
Biocon | stock market trading

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte on Tuesday bought shares of biopharmaceutical company Biocon for Rs 185 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte purchased 80,61,599 shares at an average price of Rs 229.26 each share. The aggregate deal value is Rs 184.82 crore.

Details about the sellers could not be immediately ascertained.

On Tuesday, shares of Biocon closed marginally lower at Rs 229.50 apiece on NSE.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 22:06 IST

