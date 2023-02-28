Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Biocon shares worth Rs 185 crore

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte on Tuesday bought shares of biopharmaceutical company for Rs 185 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte purchased 80,61,599 shares at an average price of Rs 229.26 each share. The aggregate deal value is Rs 184.82 crore.

Details about the sellers could not be immediately ascertained.

On Tuesday, shares of closed marginally lower at Rs 229.50 apiece on NSE.

