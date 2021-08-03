Investment in Myanmar port not in violation of US sanctions: Adani Ports

-
ALSO READ
We're inter-generational holders of equity: Gautam Adani on Mauritius funds
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
Myanmar military deepens violence with new air attacks on civilians in east
India condemns violence in Myanmar, calls for release of detained leaders
People of Myanmar want UN sanctions, peacekeepers, says UN official
-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday said that the company believes that its investment in a port in Myanmar is not in violation of any sanction guidelines issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of Treasury.
In notes to its first quarter results, APSEZ further said the port is expected to create stable jobs, promote private commercial trade, facilitate the arrival of goods such as food, medicine and clothing for the Burmese people.
"APSEZ believes that it is not in violation of any sanction guidelines issued by OFAC, and has, therefore, applied to OFAC for a general license to operate the Port," it said.
The firm said in addition to the anti-bribery, anti-corruption guideline, the company will utilize the compliance procedures aimed at combating corruption in the Port.
"The company will abide by the guidelines and compliance programme of OFAC while issuing a general licence," it said.
The project had run into controversy after it was reported that APSEZ chief executive Karan Adani had in July 2019 met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the army chief who led the coup against the elected government.
Adani group had previously said it had won the Yangon International Terminal project last year through a global competitive bid. The project requires USD 290 million investment.
The land acquisition for the project was facilitated by "the Myanmar Investment Commission led by U Thaung Tun, its chairman and Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations under the guidance of President Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy government," it had previously said.
APSEZ said it has disinvested its stake in Bowen Rail Operations Pte Ltd. as per the SPA signed on 25th March 25, 2021. "The company realized its 'held for sale investments' in July 2021 amounting USD 25 million, thus the entity is no longer a subsidiary of APSEZ," it said.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), the largest port developer, is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU