Reliance Jio launches cricket plans for Indian Premier League 2023
BYJU's set to close $250 mn funding round soon at a lower valuation
Business Standard

Investments in Adani entities comply with Indian laws: TotalEnergies

That represented a significant capital gain from the end of 2022, when such investments stood at $3.1 billion, TotalEnergies said in a statement

Topics
Adani Group | Indian Law

Reuters  |  PARIS 

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies said on Thursday its investments in three subsidiaries of embattled Indian conglomerate Adani were undertaken in full compliance with Indian laws and with TotalEnergies' own governance processes.

The group, responding to a Le Monde report detailing allegations of financial irregularities that short-seller Hindenburg Research has levelled against Adani, said that at current market prices its interests in Adani entities would be worth $5.1 billion.

That represented a significant capital gain from the end of 2022, when such investments stood at $3.1 billion, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

 

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 19:35 IST

