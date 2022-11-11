JUST IN
Ircon International Q2 net up 38% to Rs 174 cr, income rises to Rs 2,305 cr
PhysicsWallah's revenue rises to Rs 232.48 cr, net profit surges 14 times
Suryoday SFB reports Rs 13-cr Q2 net against Rs 1.92-cr loss a year ago
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net up 3% to Rs 193 cr, revenue down to Rs 906 cr
Fortis Healthcare sees strong growth in hospital revenues in Q2FY23
LIC Q2 results: PAT rises 11-fold to Rs 15,952 crore; net income up 26%
Adani Power Q2 results: Revenue rises 36%, net profit at Rs 696 crore
Alembic Pharma Q2 net profit dips 19% to Rs 133 crore on higher expenses
GMR Power & Urban Infra Q2 net profit rises over four-fold to Rs 1,083 cr
Pfizer India Q2 PAT rises to Rs 226 crore on lower costs, price hikes
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Ashok Leyland may dilute 15% stake in Switch Mobility, raise up to $250 mn
Business Standard

Ircon International Q2 net up 38% to Rs 174 cr, income rises to Rs 2,305 cr

The consolidated income of the company during the second quarter increased to Rs 2,305.87 crore from Rs 1,582.67 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
Ircon International | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ircon International Ltd on Friday reported a 38.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 174.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.94 crore in the year-ago period, Ircon International said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the second quarter increased to Rs 2,305.87 crore from Rs 1,582.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Ircon International is a government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ircon International

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 21:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.