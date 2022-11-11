JUST IN
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net up 3% to Rs 193 cr, revenue down to Rs 906 cr
Fortis Healthcare sees strong growth in hospital revenues in Q2FY23
LIC Q2 results: PAT rises 11-fold to Rs 15,952 crore; net income up 26%
Adani Power Q2 results: Revenue rises 36%, net profit at Rs 696 crore
Alembic Pharma Q2 net profit dips 19% to Rs 133 crore on higher expenses
GMR Power & Urban Infra Q2 net profit rises over four-fold to Rs 1,083 cr
Pfizer India Q2 PAT rises to Rs 226 crore on lower costs, price hikes
NLC India reports 111.6% rise in Q2 profit to Rs 417 cr on higher revenues
SJVN Q2 net profit rises 10% to Rs 445 cr, income dips to Rs 916 cr
BHEL posts Rs 12.10 cr Q2 net on higher revenues, income up to Rs 5,418 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Fortis Healthcare sees strong growth in hospital revenues in Q2FY23
Business Standard

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net up 3% to Rs 193 cr, revenue down to Rs 906 cr

The drug maker had reported a net profit from continuing operations at Rs 187 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal

Topics
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | GlaxoSmithKline | GSK

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GlaxoSmithKline, gsk
Shares of the company declined nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 1,327.7 apiece on BSE

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its net profit increased 3 per cent to Rs 193 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The drug maker had reported a net profit from continuing operations at Rs 187 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

However, revenue from operations declined to Rs 906 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 916 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"GSK India has delivered another quarter of strong performance in general medicines and specialty business, gaining market share. We hope to build on this momentum in the coming quarters and continue to focus on our key brands to drive sustainable profitable growth," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Sridhar Venkatesh said.

Vaccines business was impacted due to low vaccination rates as the overall market for the self-pay segment in which the company operates continues to decline, he added.

Shares of the company declined nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 1,327.7 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 20:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.