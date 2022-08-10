JUST IN
iRobot lays off 10% workforce amid $1.7 billion Amazon acquisition
Khadim India Ltd records 190% growth in Retail Sales in Q1 FY23
S&P affirms ANI Technologies' 'B-' rating on sufficient liquidity
JSW Energy unit to buy $1.3 billion renewable assets from Mytrah Energy
On a bumpy ride: Demand for low-cost tractors hits margins in June quarter
100-year road map: Pharma industry eyes $400-billion turnover by 2047
Tata Comm's under-reporting of revenue led to loss of Rs 645-crore fee
FPIs cut stake in two-thirds of BSE 200 companies in June quarter
Adani to Zee: Companies that have seen biggest rise, decline in FPI stake
Bang for their buck: Behind corporate India's asset efficiency
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Khadim India Ltd records 190% growth in Retail Sales in Q1 FY23
JSW Energy unit to buy Mytrah Energy's renewable assets for Rs 10,530 cr
Business Standard

iRobot lays off 10% workforce amid $1.7 billion Amazon acquisition

Global consumer robot company iRobot, acquired by Amazon for $1.7 billion last week, has laid off 10 per cent of its workforce -- nearly 140 workers.

Topics
Amazon

IANS  |  San Francisco 

iRobot Roomba 976
iRobot Roomba 976

Global consumer robot company iRobot, acquired by Amazon for $1.7 billion last week, has laid off 10 per cent of its workforce -- nearly 140 workers.

The company said that to better align its cost structure with near-term revenue, it is in the process of initiating a "restructuring of its operations".

"The actions are expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 140 employees, which represents 10 per cent of the company's workforce as of July 2, 2022," it said in its quarterly earnings report.

The restructuring, said the company, is expected to deliver net savings in the range of approximately $5 million to $10 million in 2022 and approximately $30 million to $40 million in 2023.

This latest round is double the number iRobot laid off in April 2020 at the outset of the pandemic.

The layoff at iRobot came as Amazon announced to acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion in an all-cash deal.

iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002 and has sold millions of robots worldwide for cleaning, mapping and navigation.

On completion of the transaction, Colin Angle will remain as CEO of iRobot.

"Since we started iRobot, our team has been on a mission to create innovative, practical products that make customers' lives easier, leading to inventions like the Roomba and iRobot OS," said Angle, chairman and CEO.

"Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that empower people to do more at home, and I cannot think of a better place for our team to continue our mission," he added.

--IANS

na/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 13:06 IST

`
.