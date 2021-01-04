Japan's Kirin to invest $30 million in maker of Indian craft beer Bira

-
ALSO READ
As China halts imports, India's craft beer craze may rescue Aussie barley
Brewing with happiest water on earth: India, Bhutan bond over beer
Carlsberg, SABMiller, UB colluded to fix beer prices in India: CCI report
Beer market may see acquisitions, entry of new players despite Covid: UBL
Campaign brewing to get Hindu god Brahma's name off popular beer brand
-
By Aditya Kalra and Ritsuko Ando
NEW DELHI/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's beer maker Kirin Holdings will invest $30 million in New Delhi-based B9 Beverages, the companies said on Monday, as it seeks to secure a spot in India's growing craft beer market amid falling sales at home.
The Japanese brewer will acquire a stake of under 10% in B9, the maker of India's popular craft beer Bira, a Kirin spokesman and Bira CEO Ankur Jain told Reuters. They declined to give further financial details.
B9 had been in talks with international brewers - including Kirin - and other investors to sell a stake of up to 20% in the company, Reuters reported in August.
The investment would allow Bira, which has posted losses in recent years and has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, to break even in the 2022 fiscal year which starts in April 2021, Jain said.
"The companies will be exploring business synergies," Jain said, adding that the investment would allow Bira to accelerate plans to launch its products in Japan later this year.
He expected the deal to be closed over "the next few days".
While Bira, launched in 2015, is one of the smallest players in India's broader beer industry, its craft beer offerings have become increasingly popular in recent years. Bira says it has a 5-10% share of the beer market in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Kirin meanwhile has historically shown interest in independent breweries and owns a minority stake in New York's Brooklyn Brewery.
But its M&A record overseas has been patchy, with the Japanese firm selling its unprofitable Brazilian unit in 2017 to Heineken after losing market share.
Its entry into Myanmar in 2015 has also come under scrutiny amid a probe into its local partner's connections to the military.
Data provider PitchBook estimates Bira was valued at $210 million in 2018. U.S.-based Sequoia Capital holds a roughly 45% stake in the company, while CEO Jain and his family own around 30%.
(Reporting Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU