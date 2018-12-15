JUST IN
Jawa re-enters India with two outlets in Pune, three motorbike models

The two outlets are the first among over 100 Jawa Motorcycles dealerships that will be set up in the country

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Jawa Motorcycles

Czech motorcycle brand Jawa, which re-entered the Indian market last month with the introduction of three models, Saturday announced the launch of its first two dealerships in the country in Pune.

With the two outlets - at Chinchwad and Baner in Pune -- becoming fully operational, customers can book and test-ride Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles, Classic Legends said in a statement.

The two outlets are the first among over 100 Jawa Motorcycles dealerships that will be set up in the country, it said.

Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, on November 15 relaunched its 293-cc Jawa Forty Two, Jawa and Jawa Perak motorcycles in the domestic market.

Besides Mahindra group which owns 60 per cent stake in Classic Legends, Rustomjee group and Phi Capital Management also hold stakes in the joint venture.

In 2016, Mahindra group struck a deal with the Czechoslovakia-based motorcycle company which allowed Classic Legends to launch and market bikes under the Jawa brand in the country and east Asian markets.

The bikes are being produced at Mahindra's manufacturing facility at Pithampur near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
First Published: Sat, December 15 2018. 16:30 IST

