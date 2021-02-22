Jindal Power appoints former Coal India head as new Chairman

-
Jindal Power Ltd (JPL) on Monday announced the appointment of former bureaucrat Anil Kumar Jha as its Chairman.
A veteran of the mining industry, Jha isformer chairman of Coal India Limited, JPL said in a statement.
JPL is a subsidiary of steel maker Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL),
Jha brings with him rich a experience of over three decades in the field of mine planning, production, management, supervision, direction and control of underground as well as open cast mines, the statement said.
On Jha's appointment, JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said: "We welcome Anil Kumar Jha to the JPL family. We are confident that with his vast experience, JPL will continue to scale new heights and contribute towards a self-reliant India. We wish him great success at JPL."
Jha is a mining graduate, he also holds an M.Tech degree from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.
He started his career with Coal India as a Junior Executive (Trainee) at Topa Colliery in Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in 1983 and joined Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) as CMD on November 1, 2015.
JPL operates coal-based thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 3,400 MW located at Tamnar, Raigarh District in Chhattisgarh.
