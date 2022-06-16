Jio adds 1.68 mn mobile subscribers in April; Airtel gains 810,000 users

-
ALSO READ
5G spectrum price cuts not sufficient: Telecom operators slam Trai
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
Voda Idea: Fund infusion not enough; stock can dip up to 22%, say analysts
Jio adds 2.01 mn users in November, Bharti Airtel 1.3 mn as per TRAI data
Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to Rs 7,231 cr; ARPU rises 5.2% QoQ
-
India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 16.8 lakh mobile subscribers in April, cementing its lead in the market, while Bharti Airtel added 8.1 lakh users, according to TRAI data.
Vodafone Idea lost about 15.7 lakh mobile subscribers during April 2022, the monthly subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday showed.
As per the data, Jio added 16.8 lakh users, pushing-up its mobile user count to 40.5 crore.
Bharti Airtel too was a net gainer in April, as the Sunil Mittal-led telco added 8.1 lakh mobile subscribers. The net additions raised Airtel's mobile subscriber tally to 36.11 crore.
Vodafone Idea lost 15.68 lakh subscribers during the month, and its base slid to 25.9 crore in April.
Overall, TRAI data showed that India's total wireless subscribers count increased marginally to 114.3 crore at the end of April 2022.
Wireless subscription in urban areas decreased to 62.4 crore at the end of April, while subscription in rural markets inched up to 51.8 crore.
"Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were -0.07 per cent and 0.20 per cent respectively," TRAI said.
On a month-on-month basis, the total broadband subscribers increased slightly to 78.87 crore at April-end.
Top five service providers constituted 98.4 per cent market share.
These service providers included Reliance Jio (41.1 crore), Bharti Airtel (21.5 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.2 crore).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU