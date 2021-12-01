JUST IN
Royal Enfield reports 19% decline in wholesales during November

Domestic sales fell, while exports rose

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on Wednesday reported a 19 per cent dip in total wholesales at 51,654 units in November.

The company had reported sales of 63,782 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month stood at 44,830 units, while the same were at 59,084 units in October 2020. Exports, however, rose by 45 per cent to 6,824 units last month as against 4,698 in the year-ago period.

First Published: Wed, December 01 2021. 19:27 IST

