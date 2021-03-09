JSW Energy inks pact for sale of 18 MW thermal plant to JSW Cement

has inked a business transfer agreement with for the sale of 18 megawatt (MW) plant at Salboni, in West Bengal for Rs 95.67 crore.

Earlier, the board of had approved the sale of 18 MW plant at Salboni to Ltd on a going concern basis, subject to necessary approvals.

"... the Business Transfer Agreement has been signed today with Ltd," the company said in late evening regulatory filing on March 8.

It stated that the sale is for a consideration of Rs 95.67 crore.

The company also said that the transaction is a related-party transaction and is carried out at arm's length based on a valuation by an independent registered valuer.

Considering lower power demand of its Salboni Cement Unit, JSW Cement Ltd intends to optimise the job work charges per unit. Hence, the plant is being sold to JSW Cement on a slump sale basis, the filing added.

