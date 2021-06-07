JSW Group amalgamates large project divisions of steel & cement businesses

-
ALSO READ
Big steel, cement companies are operating as a cartel: Nitin Gadkari
Cement firms set to report volume growth despite price moderation
Higher volumes, price hikes put cement firms on strong footing
Cement stocks fall after CCI raids on allegations of price cartelisation
Analysts bullish on cement stocks on sustained demand, price hikes
-
Following the successful integration of its retail trade across Steel and Cement into JSW One in the East, the $12 billion JSW Group will now have a single group interface for all its Large Project divisions in the Steel and Cement businesses.
The Indian conglomerate has created Aikyam, a technology platform where details can be accessed by the Managers of Large Project Divisions from both these businesses to capitalize on the potential opportunities.
Aikyam will digitize the end-to-end institutional sales processes at JSW Group by integrating data across the two business entities to create a single 360 degree view of the large project customers. This will enable its group of Client Managers to elevate their interactions with large clients and identify opportunities to cross sell, thereby offering an enhanced customer experience to these clients, the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the integrated offering for Large project Businesses, Parth Jindal, Director of JSW One said, "JSW Group has the unique advantage of providing an integrated offering to its large customers in the Infrastructure & Building industries space. We have leveraged the JSW One advantage for our retail customers successfully in the Eastern part of India and are now extending it to our Large Project clientele through our Aikyam initiative.
"I expect Aikyam to fundamentally change the way JSW works with its large clients, while ensuring that our relationships continue to get stronger through a single Group interface, bolstered by strong internal collaboration. In the near future we plan to offer other group products such as paints, construction chemicals, RMC and many others to our large institutional customers through the Aikyam interface."
The Aikyam integration is expected to unlock opportunities for the Steel and Cement businesses of JSW Group across key States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to unlock new demand for JSW Steel and JSW Cement as well as other group companies going forward. The Group has already onboarded MMRDA, MHADA, MCGM, DMRC, Afcons Infra, BG Shirke, CapaciteInfraprojects, DilipBuildcon, ITD Cementation, J Kumar Infra, JMC Projects, L&T, L&W, Navayuga Engineering, NCC, Rajapushpa Realty, Shapoorji Pallonji & SNC during the pilot run of the integrated service.
--IANS
sn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU