JSW Steel's combined output in Q3 grows 17% to 6.24 MT, says report

JSW Steel on Monday said its combined crude steel production rose 17 per cent to 6.24 million tonne (MT) during October-December period of 2022-23.
The combined production during the year-ago quarter was at 5.35 MT, JSW Steel said in a statement.
"JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 6.24 million tonne for Q3 FY23 registering a growth of 17 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year), including the production at jointly controlled entities," it said.
Its standalone output rose 20 per cent to 6.06 MT in Q3 from 5.05 MT in the year-ago period.
According to the company, the combined production includes output of jointly controlled entities Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL), and offshore entity JSW Steel USA Ohio.
JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 14:48 IST
