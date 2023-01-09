JUST IN
JSW Steel's combined output in Q3 grows 17% to 6.24 MT, says report
CESL invites bids to lease out 3,500 e-vehicles for period of up to 5 years
Toyota Kirloskar Motors restarts booking for Hilux utility vehicle
Tell your client to maintain decorum: HC tells Ashneer Grover's counsel
Healthcare edtech start-up Virohan raised $7 mn from Blume Ventures
Paytm's loan disbursals jump 330 per cent in December, GMV up 38 per cent
Poonawalla gets Patangrao Kadam award, Maha Dy CM hails SII for vaccine
Home-charging of 2-wheeler EVs may keep public charger demand low
Lal PathLabs targets leadership position in west India in 5 years
Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CESL invites bids to lease out 3,500 e-vehicles for period of up to 5 years
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

JSW Steel's combined output in Q3 grows 17% to 6.24 MT, says report

JSW Steel on Monday said its combined crude steel production rose 17 per cent to 6.24 million tonne (MT) during October-December period of 2022-23.

Topics
JSW steel | JSW | Crude steel output

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The combined production during the year-ago quarter was at 5.35 MT, JSW Steel said
The combined production during the year-ago quarter was at 5.35 MT, JSW Steel said

JSW Steel on Monday said its combined crude steel production rose 17 per cent to 6.24 million tonne (MT) during October-December period of 2022-23.

The combined production during the year-ago quarter was at 5.35 MT, JSW Steel said in a statement.

"JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 6.24 million tonne for Q3 FY23 registering a growth of 17 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year), including the production at jointly controlled entities," it said.

Its standalone output rose 20 per cent to 6.06 MT in Q3 from 5.05 MT in the year-ago period.

According to the company, the combined production includes output of jointly controlled entities Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL), and offshore entity JSW Steel USA Ohio.

JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on JSW steel

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 14:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.