Kalpataru Power, its international arms bag orders worth Rs 3,185 crore

on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 3,185 crore across various business segments in the domestic as well as international market.

Ltd (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,185 crore, a company statement said.

These include orders in the T&D (transmission distribution) business of Rs 1,481 crore and EPC (engineering procurement construction) projects in the water business of Rs 1,509 crore, a company statement said.

There is a commercial building project of Rs 195 crore also, it added.

"We are witnessing a significant uptick in the Water and T&D business, which we believe will be a major growth driver for us going forward," said Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL.

With these order wins, the company order intake for the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 22,672 crore, he added.

KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC engaged in & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

KPTL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 68 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)