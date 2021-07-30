Kaspersky partners Bharti Airtel for selling cybersecurity software

-
Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has partnered with Bharti Airtel to reach out to its over 34 crore customers for selling its security softwares at lower prices.
The collaboration between the two companies will allow Airtel customers to purchase Kaspersky Total Security solutions directly from the Airtel Thanks app exclusive deals on them, a joint statement by Kaspersky and Airtel said.
"We are very much looking forward to supporting Bharti Airtel in its goal to protect their users, create a more secure internet, and build a safer digital world together with Kaspersky.
"I am convinced that this partnership will further contribute to establishing Airtel as an innovational pioneer and a leader in its industry," Kaspersky CEO Eugene Kaspersky said in the statement.
According to Kaspersky, mobile threats in India have drastically increased since 2019 and are becoming more targeted and sophisticated in nature. India ranked seventh among the countries attacked with mobile threats in 2020, Kaspersky said.
"Airtel is working round the clock to deliver a secure network experience through world-class infrastructure and partnerships.
"We are delighted to partner with Kaspersky and make their solutions easily accessible for Airtel customers, who can purchase and install these in a matter of minutes and enjoy complete peace of mind," Bharti Airtel Chief Information Officer Pradipt Kapoor said.
