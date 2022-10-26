JUST IN
Kerala-based IT firms secure business leads worth Rs 80 crore at GITEX

Over 2,000 business leads worth Rs 80 crore were generated by the IT companies from Kerala which took part in the recently concluded global IT exhibition (GITEX) at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Topics
Kerala | Dubai | IT companies

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Gitex Global 2022
Gitex Global 2022

Over 2,000 business leads worth Rs 80 crore were generated by the IT companies from Kerala which took part in the recently concluded global IT exhibition (GITEX) at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thirty IT companies from the three IT parks in Kerala -- Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark -- showcased their products and service at the GITEX.

"Nearly two dozen business deals have been finalised by various companies during the 5-day event," Kerala IT Parks said in a release.

The pavilion of the Kerala IT parks at the expo was organised by group of technology companies (GTech), an industry body of IT and business process management (BPM) organisations in Kerala, it said.

The event attracting the best IT talent and IT solution seeking entrepreneurs from around the globe was a perfect platform to network and partner up with a number of entities.

CEO of Kerala IT Parks Snehil Kumar Singh said the IT sector in the State was witnessing fast-paced growth and establishing itself as a key player in attracting investment while also creating many employment opportunities in the State.

"The exemplary performance of the companies in this global platform has indeed been a testament to the demand for the top-notch products and services by the tech firms in Kerala," Singh said.

Vivek Nair, general Manager of Cyberpark, said the established and fast-growing talent pool in Kerala makes its IT parks special.

"Our skills-focused internship programmes attract many ambitious youngsters to venture into the industry, and Kerala IT Parks serves as a stepping stone to up-and-coming IT enthusiasts providing them with the perfect launchpad to compete against the best in the world," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 20:12 IST

