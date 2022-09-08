Lenders review resolution process of debt-ridden Reliance Capital

-
ALSO READ
CoC members, bidders must be barred from buying RCap bonds held by LIC: NGO
Reliance Capital CoC to further extend resolution plan submission date
Creditors file claims worth Rs 21,324 cr against Future Retail before IRP
NARCL interested in taking over loan accounts of debt-ridden Srei: Official
The Cinderella of insolvency
-
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) on Wednesday reviewed the resolution process of the debt-ridden Reliance Capital, for which the bidding process closed on August 29.
IndusInd Bank, US-based asset management firm Oaktree Capital, and Torrent Group are among six bidders to acquire Reliance Capital.
The 18th meeting of the CoC of the company was duly convened and conducted on Thursday in Mumbai, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.
During the meeting, it said, "the Administrator of the company appraised the Committee of Creditors, inter alia, about the update on the status of claims, the status of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) process, going concern operations of the company and the way forward in terms of the activities/milestones as stipulated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code".
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29 last year superseded the board of RCL in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.
The RBI appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company.
This is the third large non-banking financial company (NBFC) against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under IBC. The other two were Srei Group NBFC and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).
The RBI subsequently filed an application for initiation of CIRP against the company at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
In February this year, the RBI-appointed administrator invited expressions of interest for the sale of Reliance Capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 22:40 IST