LIC Housing Finance net profit down by 5% to Rs 398.92 cr in fourth quarter

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank sells 23% stake in life insurance JV to Belgian partner
HDFC's Q3 biz update confirms recovery; re-rating in HFCs likely: Analysts
InsuranceDekho may have got Rs 1,200 cr in premium in FY21: Co-founder
HDFC, LIC Hsg: Stick to sound HFCs as SBI cuts home loan rate, say analysts
Life insurance giant LIC earns Rs 1.84 trillion in new premium in FY21
-
Mortgage financier LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent decline in its profit after tax at Rs 398.92 crore in the quarter ended in March 2021 due to higher provisioning for bad loans.
It had reported a profit after tax of Rs 421.43 crore in the year ago period.
For FY2020-21, net profit grew by 14 per cent to Rs 2,734.34 crore as against Rs 2,401.84 crore in the previous year.
"We made provision for all the delinquencies in the fourth quarter. So, NPA provisioning was on the higher side which affected the profit during the quarter," LIC HFL Managing Director and CEO Y Viswanatha Gowd said.
During the quarter, provisions stood at Rs 1,000 crore, he said.
In the January-March quarter, total disbursements were at Rs 22,362 crore in Q4 FY2021, up 97 per cent as against Rs 11,323 crore in the year-ago period.
Out of this, disbursements in the individual home loan segment at Rs 19,010 crore were up 114 per cent from Rs 8,877 crore in Q4 FY2020. Project loans stood at Rs 1,197 crore compared with Rs 411 crore in Q4 FY2020.
Net interest income (NII) rose by 33 per cent to Rs 1,505 crore, as against Rs 1,134 crore for the same period in the previous year. Net interest margin for the quarter stood at 2.66 per cent as against 2.17 per cent in the year-ago period.
Gowd said delinquency levels increased during the fourth quarter of FY21, mostly arising out of pandemic impact on corporate entities and individuals.
The stage 3 exposure at default as on March 31, 2021, stood at 4.12 per cent against 2.86 per cent as on March 31, 2020.
The individual loan portfolio stood at Rs 2,16,047 crore as on March 31, 2021, as against Rs 1,96,340 crore as at the previous fiscal end, a growth of 10 per cent.
The project loan portfolio stood at Rs 15,956 crore as of March 31, 2021, as against Rs 14,237 crore as on March 31, 2020. The total outstanding portfolio grew at 10 per cent to Rs 2,32,003 crore from Rs 2,10,578 crore.
The company said its board has recommended a dividend of 425 per cent. LIC HFL's shares closed at Rs 521.75 apiece, down 0.48 per cent on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU