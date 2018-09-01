Life Insurance Corp aims Rs 75 bn first premium income from eastern region

(LIC) has set a target of garnering first premium income of Rs 75.5 billion during the 2018-19 financial in the eastern region, an official said Saturday.

The aim is to grow 20 per cent each year in first premium income, A K Sharma, Regional Manager (marketing), LIC, said here.

During April-August, first premium income of the region was Rs 21.65 billion, almost flat as compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

Till August 31, the group premium income collected from the region was Rs 20.5 billion, he said.

Sharma said that the eastern region was number one in terms of policies sold and number two in case of first premium income.

LIC's market share was close to 70 per cent in first premium income, he added.