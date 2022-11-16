JUST IN
'What if I'm next?' Fear grips Amazon India employees amid global layoffs
Wipro plans to establish European Works Council for its employees
Page Industries to invest Rs 290 cr to set up two facilities in Telangana
Aurobindo Pharma receives EIR from USFDA for its Andhra Pradesh facility
Softbank to divest 29 mn shares in Paytm via block deals on Thursday
RIL, Tata firms top LIC's equity portfolio as insurer's valuation rises
Swiggy announces sexual harassment policy for women delivery executives
NMDC in talks to invest in lithium exploration companies in Australia
Jio announces new international roaming plans ahead of FIFA world cup 2022
South Korea's KB Group invests $100 mn in Elev8 Venture Partners Fund
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Indian startups need to deliver good profits in 3-5 yrs: Accel's Prakash
Business Standard

Lighthouse India Fund offloads Rs 525-cr shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures

On Wednesday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 3.91 per cent lower at Rs 184.50 on BSE

Topics
Lighthouse India | shares | CMS Info Systems

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained

Lighthouse India Fund III on Wednesday offloaded shares of Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 525 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Lighthouse India Fund III, an affiliate of Lighthouse Advisors, sold 3 crore shares of the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 525.39 crore.

However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

On Wednesday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 3.91 per cent lower at Rs 184.50 on BSE.

In a separate transaction, Sion Investment Holdings Pte sold shares of CMS Info systems for Rs 100 crore.

Sion Investment Holdings Pte offloaded 30,01,100 shares at an average price of Rs 333.05 per scrip, taking the transaction value to Rs 99.95 crore, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Meanwhile, SmallCap World Fund acquired the shares of the company at the same price.

CMS Info Systems' shares closed 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 333.05 on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lighthouse India

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.