Mahindra Lifespace to buy 3.2 acre land in Pune for expansion plans

-
ALSO READ
A fresh lease of life for real estate?
RMZ and CPP join hands for commercial real estate development in India
DLF, Sobha: A good time to buy real estate and related stocks, say analysts
Top listed developers sitting pretty after record bookings in Dec quarter
Lodha leads as developers become richer by 26% despite Covid-driven crash
-
Mahindra Lifespace Developers has agreed to buy 3.2 acre land in Pune from parent company Mahindra & Mahindra as part of its expansion plan.
The company said it has "finalised the terms to purchase approximately 3.2 acres of land in Pimpri, Pune, from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd".
The purchase is expected to be concluded in around six months, subject to the fulfillment of agreed conditions by both buyer and seller.
This new project will offer about 3.25 lakh sq ft of carpet area.
When it is launched, this will be Mahindra Lifespaces' fourth project in Pune.
Arvind Subramanian, managing director & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, "The proposed acquisition will help us grow our presence in this high-performing micro-market and is in line with our residential expansion strategy."
Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the USD 19.4-billion Mahindra Group.
The company's development footprint spans25.7million sq ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.
It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/ management at its integrated developments/ industrial clusters across four locations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU